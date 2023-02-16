The San Diego Padres are sparing no expense on the team they are hoping to build into a champion. Landing Xander Bogaerts in free agency gives the team another star to build around and an even higher payroll that signifies their commitment to winning. Everyone has a take on their plan to sign all the good players they can to big contracts, including MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred praised the Padres for investing so much in the team but also questioned the long-term viability of its strategy, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. The commissioner stated that the team will lose money and that they will have to figure out what to do about it.

“Look, I think there’s real positives in the Padres story,’’ Manfred said, via USA Today. “I think the investment that the club has made in talent has allowed them to grow their revenue to be a payor in the revenue system. The trick for the smaller markets has always been sustainability. Hats off to [Chairman] Peter Seidler. He’s made a massive financial commitment personally to make this all happen. The question becomes, ‘How long can you continue to do that? What happens when you have to go through a rebuild?’ But they have done a really, really good job of capitalizing on their talent to drive their revenue.”

At the very least, Manfred’s take on the Padres isn’t as whiny or incredulous as others. Questioning how long the organization can maintain its sky-high payroll is a fair question to ask, especially if they are unable to compete for the World Series at the highest level. The Padres have plenty to focus on this season, part of which includes signing Manny Machado to a long-term deal.