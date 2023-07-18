The San Diego Padres have reportedly designated Rougned Odor for assignment and optioned Austin Nola and Brandon Dixon to Triple-A, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Rougned Odor has played in 59 games for the Padres this season, hitting .210 with a .306 on-base percentage and four home runs. He is a veteran player who should get picked up. Austin Nola has struggled mightily, hitting .146 with a .260 on-base percentage and one home run. His demotion makes sense. Brandon Dixon has played sparingly for the Padres this season, getting into just 33 games.

The Padres have been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season. They currently are 44-50 and have been unable to get things going so far this year despite entering the season as the favorites in the National League West. The Padres are 10.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in first place in the division. The San Francisco Giants are 8.5 games ahead of the Padres, while the Arizona Diamondbacks are eight games ahead.

It will be a tough task for San Diego to catch any of those teams, especially this late in the season. The Padres need to get things going immediately, and if they do not, they are at risk of being sellers at this year's MLB Trade Deadline. Even if someone like Juan Soto is not on the move, the Padres could trade players like Blake Snell ahead of the deadline. Giving up any players that help the Padres would be detrimental to any postseason hopes.