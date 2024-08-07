The San Diego Padres are surging as of late. Suddenly, they are just four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The Padres are 12-2 in their last 14 games entering Wednesday and they are on top of the NL Wild Card standings. Moreover, they have been playing without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. for the past month.

Tatis is dealing with an injury to his femur and hasn't played since June 21, so they are anxious to get him back on the field. Well, they got another update on his potential return, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

‘The Padres believe right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will return this season, and they still hold out hope starting pitcher Yu Darvish will be back as well. Imaging showed continued healing in Tatis’ right femur, but there remains no firm timetable for his return. Tatis, who has been out since last June, is hitting in the cage, playing catch and doing light running.'

Fernando Tatis Jr. returning in September ‘likely'

It remains to be seen exactly when Tatis will return, but the fact he is hitting, playing catch, and running is certainly a good sign of progress. Acee added more details as well, mentioning a September return as a possibility.

‘One source indicated recently that a September return is likely. The stress reaction in Tatis’ leg, a second source said, is not going to be fully healed when he returns. Similar to how second baseman Xander Bogaerts’ fractured left shoulder was not entirely healed when he came back last month, the decision on when Tatis returns will be determined by how he feels and the level of healing.'

The Padres are dealing with multiple players missing time besides Tatis. Joe Musgrove threw a rehab assignment and is set to return, but Yu Darvish is still away from the team as he tends to a family matter. Darvish's status also got an update from Kevin Acee.

‘Darvish is on the restricted list as he tends to a personal matter involving his family. While the Padres have steadfastly protected Darvish’s privacy, one source said “there is a scenario” in which he returns this season.'

Even while missing key players such as these three, the Padres are winning games and have a ton of momentum. When they get Tatis and Darvish back, they should be even more dangerous as they try to make a deep run in the postseason.