As the San Diego Padres fight for a playoff spot, pitcher Joe Musgrove could be nearing a return.

Musgrove is with the team as it plays in Pittsburgh this week, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. Musgrove said he is not sure if he will require another rehab start, but that when he ultimately returns, he will likely be under an innings limit.

“I feel physically ready,” Musgrove told Cassavell.

Padres manager Mike Shildt gave fans even more reason to be excited, saying it is a “high probability” that Musgrove returns on a limited pitch count for San Diego's weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

If Musgrove is able to return, he will try to salvage what has been a lost season. He got off to a brutal start to 2024, pitching to a 6.37 ERA in his first eight starts. Then, a bone spur in his right elbow forced him to the Injured List in early May. He returned to start two more games by the end of the month, pitching well over 8.1 total innings before the same injury flared up and the Padres shut him down.

“Ultimately, we just didn’t give it enough rest the last time around,” Musgrove said at the time. “If I can go out there and throw pain-free — or even if there’s a little bit of discomfort, but I can have a clean delivery and feel confident about letting the ball go — we’ll probably start looking at progressing. But right now, I can’t let the ball go. I don’t trust anything that’s coming out of my hand.”

Cassavell also noted that shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was scratched from the lineup Tuesday night due to soreness in his right triceps, which started yesterday and flared up again when he began taking swings pregame. His status moving forward is still unknown.

Joe Musgrove could return to a Padres team poised for a postseason run

The Padres revamped their bullpen and added some starting pitching depth at the trade deadline to complement an average offense. By bringing in relievers Jason Adam, Tanner Scott, and Bryan Hoeing, Padres GM AJ Preller has fortified the later innings, taking pressure off what has been a strong starting rotation.

The Padres also added Martin Perez, who struck out seven over 6 innings in his team debut. His addition was necessary with Musgrove hurt and Yu Darvish away from the team. Though he's primarily a starter, Perez has pitched out of the bullpen before and can do so again if Musgrove comes back strong.

As of August 6, San Diego is tied with the Braves and Diamondbacks in the National League wild card hunt and a game-and-a-half ahead of the Mets, the first team out of the field. The Padres are also 8-2 in their past 10 games, putting them five games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. A division championship seems unlikely, but it's not out of the question.

If Musgrove can return and stay healthy down the stretch, the Padres will count on him being the pitcher they've seen the past three seasons. From 2021-23, he pitched to a 3.05 ERA over 78 starts, striking out 9.5 batters per nine innings and walking 2.3. A 2022 National League All-Star, Musgrove is making $20 million per year through 2027, his age 34 season.