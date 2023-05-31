A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s an end of an era this Tuesday for the San Diego Padres, though, this one has nothing to do directly with the play on the field.

Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports, has released a statement saying that it will stop payment to the Padres for the rights to broadcast the team’s games, as reported by Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. That also means that Tuesday night’s game between the Padres and the Miami Marlins is San Diego’s last to be carried by Bally Sports.

Diamond Sports Group has also released a statement explaining its side (h/t Gonzalez).

“Diamond Sports Group (DSG) has decided not to provide additional funding to the San Diego RSN that would enable it to make the rights payment to the San Diego Padres during the grace period and will no longer be broadcasting Padres games after Tuesday, May 30. While DSG has significant liquidity and has been making rights payments to teams, the economics of the Padres’ contract were not aligned with market realities. MLB has forced our hand by its continued refusal to negotiate direct- to-consumer (DTC) streaming rights for all teams in our portfolio despite our proposal to pay every team in full in exchange for those rights. We are continuing to broadcast games for teams under our contracts.”

The MLB is expected to handle the broadcast of Padres games going forward. The league will stream for free San Diego games via the MLB app, MLB.com, and Padres.com.

San Diego is currently playing the Miami Marlins on the road and will face the Chicago Cubs at home after the Miami series.