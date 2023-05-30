Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Marlins host the San Diego Padres for a best-of-3 series in Miami! Fernando Tatis Jr., Sandy Alcantara, and Luis Arraez are all featured in this same-game parlay brought to you by FanDuel.

At (24-29) the Padres have a lot to work on as they are struggling to begin this campaign. The Marlins (28-26), are playing great baseball at the moment as they are coming off a sweep over the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Padres-Marlins

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Padres-Marlins

Padres to cover +1.5 run line

Luis Arraez to record 1+ hit

Fernando Tatis Jr. to record 1+ hit

Sandy Alcantara to record 6+ strikeouts

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Same-game parlay odds: +436 (subject to change)

Starting with the Padres, it’s no question that they are the underdogs heading into this game. This team has struggled big time. The offense is pretty much non-existent outside of a few solo shots here and there. Rougned Odor has helped create a bit of offense and Juan Soto has figured it out once again. However, it’s not enough when 2-3 players contribute and the rest of the lineup is silent. If the Padres want to cover the spread tonight, then they must capitalize on the reigning NL CY Young’s below-average start to the season.

Tatis is batting .246 with nine homers and 18 RBIs. A hit tonight is still very possible for the young star despite only having three hits in his last five games.

Luis Arraez leads the MLB in batting average at .376. He’s on pace to make history for the Marlins and we haven’t seen a pure contact hitter in the game like that in a while. The way he approaches an at-bat reminds a lot of Padres fans of the late great Tony Gwynn, who hit .394 in one season. Despite facing a southpaw tonight, expect Arraez to record at least one hit.

Lastly, Alcantara needs just six K’s to accomplish this parlay. As dominant as he was last season, it’s been a different story in 2023. He’s just (2-5) with a 4.86 ERA in 63 innings. He pitched well in his last start in Denver where he allowed just four hits and two runs. Before that, he allowed 15 runs in his previous four starts combined. The strikeout numbers have been low as well, but with how poorly the Padres’ offense has been lately, six seems doable.