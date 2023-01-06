By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:

“Right-hander Brent Honeywell and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. It’s a split contract that will pay $725,000 if he’s in the big leagues and $200,000 in the minor leagues. Honeywell, 27, spent last season in the A’s organization.”

Injuries have been the storyline of Honeywell’s career to this point. Now 27 years old, the right-hander was expected to be the next big thing for the Rays. He’s already had Tommy John surgery and suffered a broken bone in his elbow. The Padres are willing to give him a chance though because Honeywell is finally healthy for the time being and still possesses electric stuff, including his phenomenal screwball.

He’s been limited to just three MLB appearances in his career, posting an 8.31 ERA in 2021 with Tampa Bay. Last season, Honeywell pitched 20.1 innings between Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas, compiling an ERA of just over seven. However, he’s currently dealing in the Dominican Winter League, going 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in 28 frames. That has caught San Diego’s interest.

Considering his limited experience at the big-league level, it appears the Padres will likely give him a chance in Spring Training to earn a spot in their bullpen. It’s unlikely he gets a chance to break into San Diego’s rotation, especially because the likes of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, and Seth Lugo are already their main arms.

Regardless, this represents an opportunity for Brent Honeywell to still be in the show and live up to the hype. Let’s just hope he can steer clear of any more arm problems.