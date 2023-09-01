At 62-73, the San Diego Padres are fading in the competitive Wild Card race. But as the Padres look to make a last-minute playoff push, San Diego has turned to a familiar face.

The Padres have signed Jurickson Profar to a minor league contract, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. He will report to Triple-A looking to work his way back to the major league level with the Padres.

Profar played in San Diego from 2020-2022, appearing in 345 games. In that time, he hit .244 with 26 home runs, 116 RBI and 22 stolen. He also saw the Padres reach the playoffs twice, including the NLCS this past season.

However, his three year stint came to an end after Profar signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. He played 111 games in Colorado, hitting .236 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. With the Rockies being completely out of the playoff picture, Colorado decided to cut bait with Profar.

Now, the utility player finds himself back in San Diego for a second chance. His offensive numbers this season don't point to a player who will immediately spark a playoff run. However, Profar offers defensive versatility that could be crucial if the Padres want to tactfully make their way to the postseason. While he predominantly plays outfield now, Profar also has ample experience in the infield.

Currently 8.5 games out of the Wild Card hunt, the Padres will need a serious second half comeback to make the playoffs. Perhaps Profar's arrival will sprinkle some magic 2022 dust over the current Friars.