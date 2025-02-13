The San Diego Padres have had a quiet offseason after a disappointing playoff exit. There were ownership lawsuits and a final decision that put the Padres in the hands of Peter Siedler's brother, John. Free agency became a more difficult proposition for the team while that got figured out. But recently, things have ratcheted up. Now, the Padres have added Kyle Hart to their rotation as free agency winds down.

“The Padres announce the signing of left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart to a one-year contract after spending last year in the KBO where he won Korea’s version of the Cy Young award,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

Hart pitched four games for the 2020 Red Sox, allowing 19 earned runs in 11 innings. After floating around the minor leagues between Red Sox, Mariners, and Phillies affiliates, he signed in Korea before last season. Hart went 13-3 with a 2.86 ERA with 182 strikeouts in 157 innings. That is the production that landed him back in the bigs with the Padres.

This came just hours after the Padres added another former Red Sox pitcher. Nick Pivetta signed a four-year deal in San Diego after a five-year run in Boston. His deal will pay him $27 million over the next two years before a player option. The two additions come with trade rumors hanging over their rotation.

Before last season, the Padres traded for Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox and picked up Michael King in the Juan Soto deal. Both were excellent and helped San Diego beat the Braves in the National League Wild Card Series. Cease is an unrestricted free agent next year and King has an option. So either trade could happen before the deadline or opening day. Pivetta and Hart signing points to a pitching move potentially coming soon in San Diego.