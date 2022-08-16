Padres go all in on Juan Soto, toss out Fernando Tatis Jr bobbleheads

The San Diego Padres are swapping out a scheduled Fernando Tatis Jr bobblehead giveaway for a Juan Soto jersey connect promotional giveaway, per Talkin’ Baseball and Kevin Acee.

Fernando Tatis Jr was recently suspended for PED usage. The shortstop was the budding face of baseball last year, but injuries had held him out of game action in 2022. The PED suspension announcement officially takes him out of the running for face of the game.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto was the Padres prized acquisition ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Soto, a 23-year old rising star, is certainly in the conversation for face of baseball. He is talented beyond his years.

Padres fans were excited for a lineup led by Soto, Tatis Jr, and Manny Machado. San Diego still features a deep lineup with Soto and Machado leading the way. They also added slugger Josh Bell and utility man Brandon Drury ahead of the trade deadline. So this is a team built to win. But the Fernando Tatis Jr undeniably took some wind out San Diego’s sails.

Nevertheless, the Padres will move on and fully embrace Juan Soto. However, Tatis Jr will return at some point next year. And San Diego already committed to him with a multi-year extension, so they will need to find a way to embrace him as well. But they will cross that bridge when they get to it.

For now, the Padres are focused on 2022. Although they are likely too far behind the Los Angeles Dodgers to catch them, San Diego should be able to clinch a Wild Card spot.