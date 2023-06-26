The San Diego Padres scored 23 runs in two games coming into the weekend, but then they scored just three runs in two days and lost two games to the Washington Nationals. After losing the series to the last-place team in the National League East, tensions have begun to boil over, including some interesting comments from Bob Melvin. Xander Bogaerts, who inked a massive free agent deal this past off-season, got brutally honest amid a pair of frustrating losses (h/t Dennis Lin of The Athletic).

“C’mon, man. We’re playing the Nationals. … I don’t think they have playoff aspirations…So you have to beat the teams that you have to beat.”

The Padres' offense came to life on Friday night in a 13-3 win against Washington, but they got shutout on Saturday and scored just three runs on Sunday as former Padre MacKenzie Gore dismantled them.

Gore came over last summer in the Juan Soto trade, and now he got a win against his former team. Nonetheless, things are frustrating in San Diego, and they are fourth in the NL West and are simply running out of time.

Xander Bogaerts and the Padres know they are running out of time, although a resurgence and trip to the playoffs still aren't out of the picture.

“But, you know what, it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish…There’s not a lot of tomorrows left, you know. The season is coming to an end — I mean, not soon, but it is. If we keep tacking on losses, it’s gonna come by quick.”