San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish made history against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, becoming the all-time MLB strikeout leader among pitchers born in Japan.

“With his 6th strikeout of the night, Yu Darvish brought his career total to 1,919,” tweeted ESPN Stats & Info. “That moved him past Hideo Nomo for the most strikeouts by a Japanese-born pitcher in MLB history.”

Although the Padres lost the game, 4-1, it's still an incredible accomplishment for the 36-year-old. Nomo himself is coincidentally also employed by the team as an adviser in the baseball operations department. He was at the game on Monday.

“I remember watching him on television when I was a kid, and we all know how great of a pitcher he is,” Darvish said through an interpreter after the game, per MLB.com. “So just being able to be in his league, it means a lot.”

Darvish and Nomo are the only two Japanese pitchers to record 3,000 professional strikeouts with at least 1,000 apiece in the MLB and Japan.

“Two absolutely fantastic pitchers, trailblazers for what they do,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said afterwards. “Continued to do it for a long period of time, both over there and here. Probably the two best Japanese pitchers of all time.” Despite the impressive achievement, Darvish's Padres continue to falter, losing 4-1 to the Orioles for their seventh defeat in eight games. San Diego is now 6.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race, with the postseason hopes continuing to fade.