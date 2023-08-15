The San Diego Padres are easily one of the most disappointing teams in the big leagues in the 2023 MLB regular season. Despite a stacked roster that features the likes of Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado, the Padres are lagging way behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West division.

After back-to-back losses to end a series on the road against the Diamondbacks over the weekend, Soto, ahead of the upcoming series at home against the Baltimore Orioles, shared his feelings about the level of optimism in the clubhouse despite their struggles. It can be remembered that he called out the Padres' lack of effort last week.

Juan Soto discussed the importance of this homestand, if there's reason for optimism because the Padres have plenty of upcoming games against teams ahead of them in the wild card standings and the reaction to his comments last week about the team giving up: pic.twitter.com/wosV0L3HuT — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 14, 2023

Tatis was also candid in answering questions from reporters about how he finds San Diego's situation.

Fernando Tatis Jr. shared his thoughts on what he's looking for out of the team during this homestand, if he's changed anything in his approach the last few days and what the message has been during the team's closed-door meetings: pic.twitter.com/z4gcEkL0CM — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 14, 2023

The Padres are just 56-62, 15.5 games out of first place in the NL West. It will take something next to a miracle for them to leapfrog their way to the top spot in the division, but snatching a Wild Card spot is something that's closer to reality. This is also why their upcoming games will be important because two of the next three teams they will play are clubs ahead of them in the Wild Card race, as Juan Soto mentioned. After finishing the Orioles series, the Padres will deal with the Diamondbacks at home and then face the Miami Marlins, also at Petco Park.

At the moment, the Padres have just a 21.3 percent chance of making the MLB playoffs, according to FanGraphs. Their odds of winning the World Series is at 1.9 percent.