The San Diego Padres have absorbed another blow to their disappointing 2023 MLB season, with veteran pitcher Yu Darvish getting ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, according to Dennis Lin of the Athletic.

“Yu Darvish has been shut down for the rest of the season. He learned recently he has an olecranon stress reaction in his elbow, and tried to pitch through it. After not progressing as hoped, he will rest for the next several weeks,” Lin reported.

The 37-year-old Darvish last toed the rubber on August 25 in a 7-3 road loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, as he allowed five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts through 4.0 inning of action on the mound. Darvish hit the injured list a day after his start against the Brewers and concludes his 2023 season with an 8-10 record along with a 4.56 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Darvish's elbow issue was initially deemed an inflammation, but further testing revealed that he is dealing with an olecranon stress reaction. With the Padres unlikely to make the playoffs, they made the decision to shut down the five-time All-Star for good this season.

Yu Darvish arrived in San Diego in 2020 when he was traded there by the Chicago Cubs along with Victor Caratini in exchange for Zach Davies, Reginald Preciado, Yeison Santana, Owen Caissie, and Ismael Mena. Darvish looked fine in his first two seasons with the Friars, going 24-19 with a 3.61 ERA and 3.58 FIP over 60 starts in that span. However, he failed to sustain that form in 2023. Hopefully for Darvish, he will not need to go under the knife to recover fully from his injury.