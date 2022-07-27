Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros, having compiled the third-best record in the league, are going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, right? Not necessarily. In a surprising twist, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the latest rumors coming out of Houston, involving them dealing this key player at the MLB trade deadline. Here is what Passan reported:

“One surprising entrant in the category: Houston, which, multiple general managers said, has expressed a willingness to trade from what clearly has been a strength. The Astros currently have six quality major league starting pitchers — Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, Jake Odorizzi and Jose Urquidy. Lance McCullers Jr. is on a rehabilitation assignment and looked excellent in his first start back. And Hunter Brown, a right-hander dominating at Triple-A, is, in the words of one scout, “a real dude.”The Astros, then, have plenty of options, so Urquidy is the most obvious candidate to move.”

Per the latest MLB rumors, the Astros have “expressed a willingness” to deal from their stable of starting pitchers, which includes Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, Jake Odorizzi and Jose Urquidy.

Of course, the likes of Verlander, Valdez, Javier and Garcia likely aren’t going anywhere at the MLB trade deadline. With Lance McCullers Jr. looking good in his first rehab start, Urquidy would seem like the likeliest Astros hurler to move, as noted by Passan.

Urquidy, who has pitched to a 3.69 ERA in four seasons, could certainly net a solid trade return. Whether it’s him, or someone else, it’s clear that the Astros are willing to think outside the box at this year’s trade deadline.