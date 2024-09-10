ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Yu Darvish will toe the rubber for the San Diego Padres as they face the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mariners prediction and pick.

Padres-Mariners Projected Starters

Yu Darvish vs. George Kirby

Yu Darvish (4-3) with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Darvish went just 2.2 innings in his first start since May 29th. He would give up four hits, two walks, and a home run. Three runs would score as Darvish took the no-decision as the Padres beat the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Darvish is 2-0 on the road with a 1.59 ERA in three starts this year.

George Kirby (11-10) with a 3.61 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Kirby went six innings, giving up six hits, and two runs. He would strike out nine and take the win over the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Kirby is 5-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mariners Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: +100

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7 (-108)

Under: 7 (-112)

How to Watch Padres vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: SDPA/RSNW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are seventh in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Manny Machado has led the way this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 69 runs scored. Jackson Merrill is also having a solid year. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 72 runs scored. Merrill has also stolen 16 bases on the year. Also having a solid year is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .251 on the year but has 16 home runs and 78 RBIs. He has scored 70 times this year. Jurickson Profar rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .277 with a .380 on-base percentage. Profar has 22 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 81 runs scored this year.

Manny Machado has been great in the last week. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .227 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Luis Arraez is also hot at the plate. He is hitting .444 in the last week with three RBIs and four runs scored. The Padres are hitting .260 in the last week with seven home runs and 26 runs scored in six games.

The Padres have 29 career at-bats against George Kirby. They have hit .379 against Kirby. Elias Diaz is two for three with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Jurickson Profar is one for three with a double.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .213 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has 29 home runs and 90 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 63 times. Julio Rodriguez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .262 in the last week with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 60 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 21 bases this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Luke Raley. Raley is hitting .239 this year with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 51 runs scored.

Cal Raleigh has been the best bat in the last week. He is hitting .345 in the last week with two home runs, ten RBIs, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena is hitting well. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored this year. Rounding out the best bats is Julio Rodriguez. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. The Mariners are hitting .271 in the last week with eight home runs and 44 runs scored in seven games.

Current Mariners have 103 career at-bats against Yu Darvish but have hit just .184 against him. Luke Ralye has been the best, going 4-8 with two doubles. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena is 2-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Still, the most experience comes from Josh Rojas and Justin Turner. Rojas is just 3-23 with a double and an RBI. Turner is 5-23 with a home run, a double, and an RBI.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Yu Darvish had been on the IL for three months before the last start. He was able to go just 63 pitches and struggled in the game. Meanwhile, Georgia Kirby has been up and down in his last six starts. In his last six starts, he is 3-3 with a 6.10 ERA. With concerns around Darvish, George Kirby on the mound, and the Mariners being the better offense as of late, take them to get the win.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-118)