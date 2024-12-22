On Saturday night, one of the titanic clashes of the women's college basketball season didn't disappoint. No. 4 UConn and No. 7 USC went back and forth all evening in a blockbuster matchup between two Final Four and national title contenders.

Star guards Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins were the main attraction on Saturday night, and the two stars showed out. Watkins finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Bueckers added 22 points for the Huskies.

After the game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was impressed with the show that the two superstars were putting on.

“🔥,” Morant commented on a post of the two on X, formerly Twitter.

After USC controlled much of the early going, Bueckers led her squad back from an 18-point deficit to tie the game late and give UConn a chance to come away with what once seemed like an improbable victory.

With just under 90 seconds to go and the game tied at 67, Watkins found center Rayah Marshall under the basket wide open to beat the help and get USC a wide open layup that broke the tie. Watkins then made three free throws in the next two possessions go give USC a 72-69 lead in the final seconds.

UConn wasn't just ready to roll over there, however. Star freshman Sarah Strong was fouled on a last-second 3-point attempt and had a chance to tie the game at the line. Unfortunately, she missed the second free throw, and even though Bueckers came up with a huge offensive rebound, Strong's desperation heave was off the mark and USC came away with a win.

Watkins and the Trojans had to be happy with this win, as it serves as a bit of revenge for them after UConn eliminated them in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season. With the way that these two squads are constructed, there's a decent chance that these two teams will see each other again in March. If they do end up facing off, the fans and the viewers are the real winners no matter who comes out on top.