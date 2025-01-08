The Pittsburgh Steelers’ uphill battle against the Baltimore Ravens in this Saturday’s Wild Card round just got a little steeper. Two key veterans—defensive lineman Cam Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell—missed practice Wednesday due to illness, casting doubt on their availability for the crucial playoff clash (per Steelers' Dale Lolley).

The Steelers (10-7), who tumbles into the playoffs as the AFC's sixth seed, face the daunting task of toppling their division rival Ravens (12-5), the third seed. Pittsburgh enters the matchup as 8.5-point underdogs and is riding a four-game losing streak, raising concerns about their ability to compete against one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams.

Heyward, the heart and soul of the Steelers’ defense, has been instrumental in leading a unit that has often kept the team afloat during an inconsistent season. A multi-time Pro Bowler and team captain, Heyward's absence would be a significant blow to a Steelers defense tasked with slowing down the Ravens' potent rushing attack and dynamic quarterback play.

Equally critical is the status of Chris Boswell, whose reliability has been one of the few constants for a Steelers offense that has struggled mightily this season. The Steelers have failed to generate consistent scoring, ranking near the bottom of the league in offensive production. Boswell has shouldered much of the scoring burden, highlighted by the team’s improbable victories in two games this season without scoring a single touchdown—winning exclusively on Boswell’s field goals.

The Ravens enter the Wild Card weekend as heavy favorites, having compiled a 12-5 record behind a dominant defense and a physical ground game. Baltimore’s defense ranks among the league's best in the latter half of the season despite a shaky start, which could make scoring even field goals a challenge for Pittsburgh’s sputtering offense.

The Steelers’ path to victory hinges on several factors, including the defense forcing turnovers and Boswell’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, particularly in a game likely to feature slim margins. However, with the absence of Heyward and Boswell in practice, the Steelers’ preparation for the Ravens faces serious disruption.

If Heyward and Boswell are unable to suit up, the Steelers will need a near-flawless performance from their younger players and unsung contributors to pull off the upset in Baltimore.

As Saturday night approaches, all eyes will be on Pittsburgh’s injury report. The absence of Heyward and Boswell would not only hamper the Steelers’ chances but also underscore the monumental challenge they face against a surging Ravens squad hungry for a deep playoff run.