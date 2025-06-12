Questions have arisen over how much the Pittsburgh Steelers should fine T.J. Watt. But it may not matter to him if he signs the type of deal one analyst thinks he deserves. Also, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighed in on Watt’s contract situation.

Tomlin gave a positive outlook, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, on the TJ Watt situation now that minicamp has ended: “I'm optimistic we're going to get things done because we got two sides that want to get things done. When that's going to occur… I do not know.”

Steelers edge T.J. Watt a missing piece

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, whose job will instantly become easier when Watt arrives, said Watt won’t be thrown off by missing minicamp, according to athlonsports.com.

“When T.J. shows up, he’ll be ready to go,” Austin said. “He’s handling his business, he’s doing his thing. We’ve texted this summer, not about football stuff, about how his family is doing, his new baby.”

Watt signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021 for an average of $28 million per year. However, Myles Garrett reset the pass rusher market three months ago. His record deal that averages $40 million annually easily towers over Watt’s big deal. It made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. And Watt has 5.5 more career sacks than Garrett.

One problem for Watt is age. He turns 31 in October. That figure probably keeps the Steelers from wanting to tie up long-term money for a guy who may be moving out of his prime.

For now, Tomlin said the team is dealing with Watt’s situation as best it can, according to espn.com.

“Certainly we'd like him to be here, but certainly not surprised by where we are,” Tomlin said. “We've expressed the desire to get the business done, he has as well, and so we'll continue to work. We've been here before.”

With the signing of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers have playoff hopes again for 2025. But without Watt leading the way on defense, it's hard to imagine the team getting that far.