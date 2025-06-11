The NFL offseason usually has surprises, and this year was no different. From free agency signings to other trades, the biggest news was what happened last week, when Aaron Rodgers finally signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The spotlight follows Rodgers wherever he goes, and after a subpar year with the New York Jets, he ends up in Pittsburgh on a one-year contract.

The talent seems to still be there with Rodgers, but something did not click with the Jets. The good news is that the Steelers are the epitome of a stable organization, from ownership to the head coach. However, some in the media are not buying it. ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano wrote a piece about all of the quarterback questions facing all 32 teams, and Rodgers' chances at succeeding were brought into question. The combination of what happened last season, with the fact he's not getting any younger, is what's giving him pause.

Graziano wrote, “Honestly, I don't see how Rodgers‘ signing makes a big difference. If the Steelers think their 2025 season just got saved by signing a QB who was 25th in QBR, 26th in completion percentage, and 13th in TD/INT ratio last season, won five games, and got released by the Jets, they have to step back and ask themselves what they're doing.”

This is a massive dose of reality for Pittsburgh fans that Graziano is trying to tell. The Steelers have essentially been in the NFL version of no-man's land because they have been too good to fall into the top 10 of the draft and try to grab their future quarterback.

Still, they have not been good enough, which has prevented them from finding a quarterback they can consistently rely on, which is why they signed Rodgers in the first place.

Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL, and Arthur Smith helped revamp the offense last season. Tomlin is also supposedly the main reason that this deal got over the finish line in the first place. Rodgers offers the Steelers a path toward more consistent balance, and that could be a difference-maker.

There is reason for optimism in Pittsburgh, but if the success is not immediate, Graziano's dose of reality will hit Steelers fans even more, especially during a long NFL season. If this does not work out, the Steelers will be back in the quarterback market next season.