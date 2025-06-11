The Pittsburgh Steelers waited months for Aaron Rodgers to decide if he would continue his career with the team. Ultimately, Rodgers decided to come back for his 21st NFL season and signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers.

While opinions around the league vary on what exactly the Rodgers signing does for Pittsburgh, Hall of Fame defensive back and former Steelers great Rod Woodson offered his take on the new pairing.

“Is he going to make the position better for the Steelers? Absolutely. Is he gonna be the best quarterback they've had since Ben? Absolutely. My question is the dedication. Because he's naturally gifted. He's going to wake out of bed when he's 60 and he's going to be able to throw the ball 50 yards down the field to whoever he wants to. I mean he's just naturally gifted like that. So… if Aaron buys all in he's going to make the Steelers a better football team,” Woodson said on the Up & Adam Show with Kay Adams.

The Steelers hope Aaron Rodgers is the answer at quarterback

Motivation and dedication are key elements to any successful season by a professional athlete. But with Rodgers turning 42 this year, and given his lengthy delay in accepting the Steelers' offer, it’s fair to wonder if the four-time league MVP is truly all in.

Article Continues Below

While Woodson’s take is pretty positive, not everybody loves the signing. Mike Florio believes the move smacks of desperation – an obvious attempt to snap the Steelers’ playoff winless streak, which dates back to 2016.

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum thinks Rodgers and the Steelers will be irrelevant by Thanksgiving. In his opinion, the veteran QB won’t be able to move the needle much for Pittsburgh at this stage of his career.

Nonetheless, head coach Mike Tomlin pushed for Rodgers to join the team. He clearly believes the Steelers are a productive quarterback away from being legitimate contenders in 2025.

Perhaps Rodgers can help the team make a deep playoff run. He’ll be two years removed from the Achilles injury that wiped out his 2023 debut with the New York Jets. And he showed flashes of his All-Pro form last year, flirting with 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.