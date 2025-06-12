George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. With Dallas in the middle of minicamp, the 24-year-old wideout revealed the biggest difference he's noticed between the two organizations.

While talking with media members, Pickens sort of blasted the Steelers in his comments about the Cowboys' scheme on Wednesday. He claims that Dallas practices with a different level of speed than Pittsburgh, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens admits that he hasn't practiced at this level of speed since his college days playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Cowboys WR George Pickens on why this is the right place for him: ‘Just the guys and the team speed. The team speed applies to the scheme too. If you got a lot of fast guys, you're gonna definitely have a different scheme.' Pickens said this is the most speed he's played with since his time at Georgia.”

From the sounds of it, George Pickens is much more comfortable with how the Cowboys are running their minicamp portion of the offseason than his time with the Steelers. Maybe it's a knock at Pittsburgh, but it very well could just be the fact that he enjoys playing in a faster tempo.

We'll see if the scheme pays off for Pickens once the regular season begins. He's set to be the No. 2 option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb. Entering the fourth season of his career, George Pickens hopes to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for just the second time.

Last season was a bit of a roller coaster for the former Georgia Bulldog. Pickens ended the 2024-25 campaign with 59 receptions, 900 yards, and three touchdowns. He also only played in 14 out of the possible 17 games due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury. But George Pickens seems healthy and is seemingly enjoying his time in Dallas so far.