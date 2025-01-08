We've got the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with 12 teams set to face off in an effort to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers are looking to end a four-game losing streak that caused them to lose out on the AFC North title. Meanwhile, the Ravens are looking to make it back to the AFC Championship Game as well as their third Super Bowl appearance. However, only one team can advance to the Divisional Round.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Baltimore Ravens will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 and advance to the Divisional Round. The Ravens got off to a hot start, taking a 24-0 lead before holding off the Steelers' comeback attempt. Lamar Jackson did throw a pair of interceptions, but still scored three touchdowns and earned over 330 yards in the win.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 0 3 14 17 BAL 10 7 7 7 31

It looked as though the Steelers had a chance of coming back after George Pickens' touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. However, Baltimore's offense put the game away after Mark Andrews caught his second touchdown of the day. Before this point, the Steelers' defense actually played fine, even forcing two interceptions. But their lack of offensive success led to an inevitable crumble for the D.

Jackson did throw a pair of interceptions, but he also gained over 330 yards. His 90+ rushing yards helped in crucial moments. While the Ravens' offense didn't lead in time of possession, it was clear their offense was moving down the field more efficiently.

With the win, the Baltimore Ravens advance to the Divisional Round. Technically, they'll need to win three more games before they can hoist the Lombardi trophy for the third time in Franchise history. However, there are plenty of other AFC teams talented enough to win it all. But leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson has the pieces around him win it all this year.

Steelers vs. Ravens Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

BAL – Lamar Jackson, 26 Yd run (Justin Tucker kick), 11:53 (BAL 7-0)

BAL – Justin Tucker, 31 Yd FG, 1:34 (BAL 10-0)

Second Quarter:

BAL – Derrick Henry, 1 Yd run (Justin Tucker kick), 1:13 (BAL 17-0)

Third Quarter:

BAL – Mark Andrews 13 Yd pass from Lamar Jackson (Justin Tucker kick), 11:14 (BAL 24-0)

PIT – Chris Boswell, 49 Yd FG, 5:39 (BAL 24-3)

Fourth Quarter:

PIT – George Pickens 2 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Chris Boswell kick), 9:19 (BAL 24-10)

BAL – Mark Andrews 18 Yd pass from Lamar Jackson (Justin Tucker kick), 1:50 (BAL 31-10)

PIT – Mike Williams 6 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Chris Boswell kick), 0:01 (BAL 31-17)

Overall, that wraps up our Steelers vs. Ravens Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.