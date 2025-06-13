The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off another season in which they made the NFL playoffs but were eliminated in the Wildcard Round. Despite that, there is a lot of hope in Pittsburgh, and signs of life that the future can be as bright as the present. Three Steelers underrated sleepers could break out in the 2025 NFL season and make their mark in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to become their new quarterback. Therefore, he will get all the attention in Pittsburgh. Rodgers will do everything in his power to lead the Steelers on a deep playoff run. Yet, their success and failure will often ride on how certain Steelers' sleepers perform.

There is something fresh in the Steel City. Ultimately, several of these sleepers can make things interesting, and some could even determine their status in the AFC North. These are the three Steelers' underrated sleepers who can make an impact and contribute to the team's success in 2025.

Calvin Austin is among the Steelers' underrated sleepers who could emerge

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf in a trade to become their top receiver this offseason. Notably, this is a significant achievement, as he had 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh also traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, that means there is an open spot at wide receiver. Calvin Austin III can take advantage.

The Steelers drafted Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he has had modest results. Austin had 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns last season as the third option behind Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. He will have that same role this season with an even better top receiver.

Austin has been solid as a wide receiver and a punt returner. Remarkably, his best highlight last season included a 73-yard touchdown return while also catching a 23-yard score in the same game against the New York Giants. Austin has the potential to do even more this season, and his emergence could help the Steelers take the next level in their status among the AFC contenders.

Brandin Echols brings the coverage to the secondary

The Steelers have a lot of veterans, and that could be a problem down the line. Thus, they needed to infuse some youth. Brandin Echols has been in the NFL for five seasons and will now join the Steelers after spending his first five years with the New York Jets. The Steelers had many targets in free agency, but they brought in depth pieces who could play a role.

Echols appeared in 57 games over five seasons for the Jets. Ultimately, he managed 122 total tackles while deflecting 16 passes and notching five interceptions, two of which resulted in a pick-six. One of his career highlights was returning a Tom Brady interception for a touchdown. While there have been great moments like that, it has been far too inconsistent. Regardless, Echols can bring the pressure in the secondary and will officially be one of the first options behind Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr.

Echols will play in the slot and has the talent to bring something new and fresh to Pittsburgh. Substantially, he will make contributions on defense and special teams. Echols is a versatile defender who regularly plays in and out of the slot. His skills in press coverage make him ideal in Mike Tomlin's system. But the Steelers like what he can do on special teams, and that may be where he thrives.

Jack Sawyer brings the youth to the Steelers



T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Also, top backup Nick Herbig had 5.5 sacks and will likely get his share of the opportunities. Jack Sawyer is another option in waiting and could become a star in the making under the tutelage of Watt and Highsmith.

The Steelers drafted Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Because they already have incredible talent among their linebackers, there is no rush for Sawyer to get many reps. But even so, Sawyer can still make an impact while giving Watt and Highsmith a breather. Watt is also in a contract dispute, and that might favor Sawyer with more reps. If the Steelers are unable to re-sign Watt, then Sawyer will get his chances.

Sawyer was a four-year starter and captain at Ohio State. Significantly, he did well in his final season in college, tallying nine sacks, 59 tackles, and three forced fumbles, including an 82-yard touchdown return in a major game against the Texas Longhorns. Sawyer has all the potential to become a star, but for now, he is a sleeper who is waiting for his chance.