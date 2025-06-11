The Pittsburgh Steelers are the talk of the NFL currently after signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract, which will likely be his final season as an NFL quarterback. Many opinions have been formed about the four-time MVP and former Super Bowl Champion. Keyshawn Johnson also had a Super Bowl take on the Steelers on Tuesday.

This morning on ESPN's Get Up, Mike Tannenbaum had some interesting words for Rodgers and the Steelers this season. This was a bold prediction during the show, so it's not as if Tannenbaum came out of nowhere and made this statement randomly. If this segment didn't happen, he may not have said these words.

“I think Aaron Rodgers will be irrelevant by Thanksgiving,” Tannenbaum said. “A non-playoff team and a 42-year-old quarterback who is a legend riding off into the sunset.”

You can pretty much assume that Tannenbaum believes the Steelers are over hyped with Rodgers running the show. A franchise that makes the postseason every year under Mike Tomlin now has a quarterback who can lead them to a Super Bowl. With Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as the other two QBs, it's not like the Steelers had much to lose by signing Rodgers.

Tannenbaum continued with his prediction.

“They are the third-best team in the division, and they need to find out about Will Howard, who they drafted from Ohio State, who I think is very intriguing. I don't think they can really win this division, and I think by the end of the season we will be talking about a massive transition.”

Tannenbaum is a former general manager for the New York Jets (2006-2012). His prediction may come with a grain of salt, knowing Rodgers' time with the Jets did not go nearly as planned. And as a result, he assumes this move to Pittsburgh will be no different.

Whether the move turns out to be great or not, on paper, this gives the Steelers a chance at winning a Super Bowl.