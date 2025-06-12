The Pittsburgh Steelers accomplished their main offseason goal last week when they signed legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million contract in free agency. And even though he hasn't been with the team very long, Rodgers is already finding a way to make a unique impact on folks inside the Steelers building.

An old-school quarterback, Rodgers prefers to have a physical copy of his team's playbook, rather than using a new tablet like most folks in the league do nowadays. When quarterbacks coach Tom Arth found out Rodgers' preference, he tasked administrative assistant Chrissy Bulger with assembling the star QB's playbook. That led to a “thoughtful” gesture from Rodgers that immediately caught Arth's attention.

“After the meeting, Aaron came and asked, ‘Did you say Chrissy put this together?'” Arth said. “He went over and first he thanked her for putting it all together, and he gave her back the pencils and the pen and the highlighters and said, ‘I already bought my own. And I don't want you to have to order any more.'

“It was just a very thoughtful way to introduce himself to Chrissy and start building that relationship. That definitely stood out to me.”

Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Jun 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks over his helmet during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Why Will Howard was surprised at Aaron Rodgers first impressionBen Strauss ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Aaron Rodgers during minicamp at their South Side facility.
What Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers told Mike Tomlin about practiceZachary Weinberger ·
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
George Pickens reveals biggest difference from Steelers to CowboysBenedetto Vitale ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during minicamp at their South Side facility. Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images.
Steelers rumors: Insider slaps Pittsburgh with harsh Aaron Rodgers realityJake Faigus ·
Jun 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Rod Woodson gets real on if Aaron Rodgers can save the SteelersMike Gianakos ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks over his helmet during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Steelers rumors: Aaron Rodgers a ‘dramatic upgrade’ over Russell Wilson, Justin FieldsMalik Brown ·

Steelers have high hopes for Aaron Rodgers in 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks over his helmet during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

After a disappointing 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, Rodgers ended up getting released, which led to the Steelers long-running pursuit of him. Rodgers wasn't necessarily bad for the Jets last year, as he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, but it's telling that the team only managed to win five games with him under center.

Pittsburgh is looking past that disappointing season in hopes that Rodgers can put together a bounce-back season and lead his new squad on a deep postseason run in 2025. It will be a while before we see the results on the field, but Rodgers has clearly made a good first impression on his new team, and that could go a long way towards helping the Steelers accomplish their main goals this season.