The Pittsburgh Steelers are in better shape than they were about a week ago since signing Aaron Rodgers, and fans can hold their breath on what they thought the quarterback position would look like this upcoming season. With Rodgers now at the helm, the Steelers have a good chance of being competitive, despite what people say about his decline.

ESPN's Booger McFarland believes that Rodgers is an upgrade over any quarterback the Steelers have had in recent years.

“If you think for one moment that Aaron Rodgers is not an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, then you got another thing coming,” McFarland said. “He's going to be a dramatic upgrade. It's not even funny, just from the standpoint of confidence and continuity from the offensive standpoint of what you can do in the passing game.

"If you think for one moment that Aaron Rodgers is not a upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields then you got another thing coming."@ESPNBooger breaks down why Aaron Rodgers is a major upgrade at QB compared to what the Steelers had last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/bscnfqsYLE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't expect this team to go to the Super Bowl. He's a 4o-year-old quarterback with limited athletic ability, but his ability to understand and throw the football down the field, and hopefully unlock DK Metcalf.”

Rodgers still has some game left, and it was uncertain what the Steelers were going to do at the position if he hadn't signed.

Steelers trust Aaron Rodgers to lead team

It took some time, but the Steelers were finally able to get their quarterback. With the market drying up, Rodgers was the only viable option that made sense for where they are, and now he has the chance to help them continue to make the playoffs, and hopefully make a deep run.

Rodgers noted that head coach Mike Tomlin was a big reason why he decided to join the Steelers.

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin. The way the conversations went between him and I were some of the coolest conversations I've had in the game. Definitely with a head coach,” said Rodgers, per Jonathan Jones of CBS on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers' offense will look a bit different than it has in seasons past, as Najee Harris went to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, and George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. On the bright side, they have DK Metcalf, who is one of the better receivers in the league, and he and Rodgers will be connecting a lot during the season.

The jury is still out on how Rodgers will perform, but he's been a veteran in this game for a long time, and he knows how to make things happen.