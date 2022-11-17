Published November 17, 2022

Fans are an integral part of any sport, including cricket. However, at times they cross the line. It was only a couple of days ago when an intruder barged into Virat Kohli’s hotel room and recorded his personal belongings. After the shocking incident, Virat Kohli even called out the Indian cricket team’s admirer for his behavior. However, such incidents are quite rare. But with the usage of social media on the rise, fans do share their opinions on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, or any other social network. While there are people who appreciate and praise their team and players, others troll them. Sometimes some people simply demean or degrade their cricketers and go as far as making derogatory remarks against them. One such episode took place on a Pakistani sports show where the legendary Wasim Akram was a guest. During the program, Wasim Akram was shown a tweet by a Pakistan fan who used disrespectful language for Shaheen Afridi after Babar Azam and his men lost the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne last week. The fan was critical of Shaheen Afridi’s decision to leave the field after he suffered an injury at an important stage of the match. Wasim Akram, however, was having none of it as he tore into him for insulting Shaheen Afridi.

“This guy… ye jo aap ka question hai. Aap ne badtameezi ki hai. Agar tumhe tameez nahi hai na, chhote bade ki… apne player ke saath tum badtameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (This question of yours. You have been insulting. You’re being rude to your own player? No shame, no remorse). Just have a look what he has said about Shaheen Afridi. I am fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota (I wish you were in front of me,” a fuming Wasim Akram said on A-Sports.

Like the fan, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also had harsh words for Shaheen Afridi.

“When your main bowler becomes unfit, then it creates problem for you. Shaheen (Afridi) was never fully fit, but we cannot put the entire blame on him as he bowled well in the past 2-3 matches,” Shoaib Akhtar said on Zee News. “But this is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks. Whatever happens, happens. Just keep running and do something. But this was not in our fortune,” the legendary pacer added. “When you numb your feet, the pain is not felt. Yes, you are risking the career of the young man. It is a World Cup final, whether you can risk or not that you have to think as a captain. It is a tough decision,” Shoaib Akhtar pointed out.

Shoaib Akhtar’s criticism of Shaheen Afridi came after he could only bowl 2 overs in the T20 World Cup final against England before limping off the ground.

After the match, even Pakistan skipper Babar Azam highlighted his injury for the result not going his team’s way.

“Congratulations to England team, we felt like everyone came here to support us, thank you so much. The way the team has gone in the last four matches, incredible. I told the boys to play their natural game, with freedom. We were 20 runs short but fight to the last over was unbelievable. Our bowling is one of the best but unfortunately Shaheen’s injury cost us a different result, but that’s part of the game,” Babar Azam said after Ben Stokes ended his side’s dream of winning their second T20 World Cup crown.

However, India legend Sunil Gavaskar disagreed with Babar Azam, declaring that Pakistan would still have lost the match if Shaheen Afridi hadn’t been injured.

“I don’t think so, as they didn’t have enough runs on the board. They were around 15-20 runs short. Had they got to 150-155, they would have had a better chance and their bowlers would have had a bit of a cushion,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today. “But I don’t think the 10 deliveries that Shaheen didn’t bowl would have made that much of a difference. Maybe Pakistan would have got another wicket, but England would still have won,” he added.

Pakistan cricket team’s dream of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia ended in disaster on Sunday after the Men in Green lost to England by 5 wickets in Melbourne. In the title clash, the Three Lions were just too good in all the departments of the game. Bowling first, Jos Buttler and company restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8, thanks to Sam Curran’s exceptional figures of 3/12.

Subsequently, a Ben Stokes masterclass gave them their second T20 World Cup title. Ben Stokes not only remained unbeaten on 52, but he also struck the winning runs off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim on the final ball of the 19th over.