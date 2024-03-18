Despite the windfall from Palworld's multi-million dollar success, developer Pocketpair prefers to keep working on games similar in scale instead of going Triple-A.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe reveals that working on multiple smaller projects will be the company's move forward. Mizobe remains humble in the face of their breakout success, saying “We are and will remain a small studio. I want to make multiple small games.” He adds: “Big-budget triple-A games are not for us.”
By big budget, he probably meant games like the ones made by Sony, which cost its studios more than eight-digit numbers to produce. Meanwhile, Palworld cost the company about 1 billion Yen or $6.7 million, a “small” budget for a video game considering the state of the industry today.
If fans are expecting another banger coming from Pocketpair, Mizobe might not want them to hold their breath. The Pocketpair CEO believes that Palworld was a one-time success and that no future project from the studio will ever be able to replicate it.
That's not to mean that he doesn't think the studio doesn't know how – in fact, he claims to know the secret behind successful video games. However, the 2 million concurrent players at its peak is a tall order to beat, so the bar is set really high for the company.
As for what the secret recipe is, Mizobe shares: “Games are most fun when playing with friends,” Mizobe said. “A game without a multiplayer mode just doesn’t feel right in the era we live [in] today.”
A lot of players and content creators would like to disagree with that claim, as many studios have unnecessarily ruined perfectly normal single-player experiences in an attempt to make the games live service, multiplayer, or any combination thereof.
Still, Mizabe's statement is hard to argue with. Yet another breakout recent success has been Helldivers 2, a great game that is even more fun to play with friends.
Palworld is currently available on PC through Steam and Xbox through Game Pass.