The Florida Panthers surprised the hockey world in 2023, barely qualifying for the postseason before going on a scintillating run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. But the price was paid for winning three rounds in a bruising playoff season — Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour all suffered injuries that leave their status for opening night up in the air.

With Ekblad and Montour likely to miss the beginning of the season, the Panthers are very thin on the back end. That is especially true after losing Radko Gudas to the Anaheim Ducks in free agency last month. Florida GM Bill Zito was not complacent this offseason, signing Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Reilly, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola in free agency. But, honestly, none of those four players will move the needle too much, and on a contending team, they would be more suited for third pairing duties.

Panthers are battered and bruised

The health of the Panthers' trio of significant injuries will go a long way in determining how competitive this team is in the Atlantic Division next season. But it's very clear that this is nowhere near the same team without Tkachuk, Ekblad and Montour.

Tkachuk suffered a broken sternum in the opening period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final before coming back in and scoring the game-tying goal. Although it was heroic, he was unable to play in Game 5 as the Golden Knights won their maiden Stanley Cup championship.

Ekblad maybe took the worst of it, breaking his foot in Florida's first-round series against the Boston Bruins and sustaining two separate shoulder dislocations as well as a torn oblique. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and will likely miss the start of training camp in September.

Montour tore his labrum during the regular season, an injury that was exacerbated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He quickly had surgery after the Stanley Cup Final and was given a timeline of four-to-six months; he likely will not even start skating until September.

Obviously, there are three huge question marks for the team in the health of these players, and although it's possible that one or all of them is ahead of schedule, it will be very interesting to see how their bodies hold up after a battering postseason run and subsequent surgeries.

Sam Reinhart on the move?

One name that has been tossed around as a trade chip later this offseason is forward Sam Reinhart. He's been excellent since being traded from the Buffalo Sabres, and was also a key piece in the postseason. He scored a few timely goals, including the Game 3 overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He finished the playoffs with eight goals and 13 points over 21 contests, and solidified himself as a crucial top-six piece.

But that doesn't change the fact that the Panthers have some important players to re-sign over the next few offseasons, and have limited cap space to do it. Reinhart is entering the final season of his contract, and Zito could look to move him if they don't view him as a part of their long-term plans. The Athletic recently included Reinhart on their notable trade targets list heading into next year.

Reinhart is still just 27-years-old, he's a clear impact player, and he offers versatility by being able to play both on the wing and down the middle. He would be a huge loss for Florida, but in order to sign Montour, Ekblad and Gustav Forsling to their next contracts, Zito genuinely might not have much of a choice.

Ideal trade target: Noah Hanifin

Regardless of what happens with Reinhart, the Panthers are still stacked up front. Besides Tkachuk and Reinhart, they are led by Sasha Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and new addition Evan Rodrigues, and boast great depth with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line.

Just because Zito brought in four D-man this offseason, doesn't mean it can't improve. With no decent defenders left in free agency, he should be looking to Calgary Flames disgruntled defenseman Noah Hanifin. It was already rumored that Zito tried to ship Anthony Duclair to Calgary for Hanifin, but that clearly fell through. Instead, Duclair landed with the San Jose Sharks, and the return was disappointing at just a fifth-round pick and depth player Steven Lorentz.

Zito should keep trying. Hanifin is very unlikely to re-sign in Calgary, and he would look excellent on the second pairing in South Florida, especially as they work to get healthy next season. Flames GM Craig Conroy already starting fielding offers on Hanifin back in June, and the 26-year-olds days in Alberta are almost certainly numbered.

Although a Stanley Cup caliber team last year, the Panthers know that returning to the dance in the gauntlet that is the Atlantic Division is no guarantee. This team needs to get healthy, and trading for Hanifin could be just the tonic to staying afloat in the early days of the season.