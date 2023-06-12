The Calgary Flames have a lot to figure out this summer after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. With a new general manager and reportedly a new head coach, the team can finally get to work.

One of the items on the docket for the Flames is the future of defenseman Noah Hanifin. The 26-year-old blueliner is entering a contract year and carries a cap hit of nearly $5 million.

New general manager Craig Conroy is fielding offers for the former fifth overall pick. And according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, teams are starting to engage the Flames in discussions.

“Teams have begun to ask the Flames, ‘what exactly are you thinking about here, what's the future,'” Friedman said. The NHL insider also noted that, even beyond Hanifin, Calgary's offseason could be interesting.

“Lowkey, I think Calgary could be just as interesting a team as Winnipeg over the next few weeks, depending on how all these players feel about their futures,” Friedman said.

A number of players on the Flames are entering a contract year. Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, and Christopher Tanev are just a few who are entering the final year of their deals.

The Flames originally acquired Hanifin in 2018 through a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Calgary acquired Hanifin and Lindholm in a deal that sent Dougie Hamilton and Adam Fox the other way. In terms of name recognition, it's a pretty significant deal.

However, the Flames have had little success since the deal went down. Calgary has made three playoff appearances since 2018-19, but have advanced past the first round just once during that time.

With a roster shakeup looming in Calgary, Hanifin's days in red and orange could be numbered. Let's see if a Noah Hanifin trade goes down ahead of the NHL Draft later this month.