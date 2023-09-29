The Carolina Panthers remain winless entering Week 4. In Week 3, they faced the Seattle Seahawks on the road and couldn't get a breakthrough W. The Panthers' losses so far have exposed some of their inherent weaknesses. They couldn't stop the Seahawks' run game last week and also allowed DK Metcalf to tally 112 receiving yards. Now, they'll get a chance to finally break into the win column against another winless team, the Minnesota Vikings. As the Panthers prepare to face the Vikings, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Carolina.

The Panthers are coming off a disappointing loss on the road to the Seahawks in Week 3, 37-27. Despite Andy Dalton's strong play under center, the Panthers could not stop the Seahawks' high-octane offense. Despite a strong start, the Panthers' defense struggled to contain the Seahawks' attack, allowing 442 total yards and three touchdowns. They also allowed Seahawks kicker Jason Myers to go a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals. The Panthers' rushing attack was also ineffective. Miles Sanders gained just 24 yards on nine carries. In all, Carolina had just 44 rushing yards in Week 3.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

1. Bryce Young's Return and Strong Performance

One significant storyline is the return of Bryce Young, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury last week. Reports suggest that Young is on track to start as the quarterback for the Panthers against the Vikings. Keep in mind that in Week 3, Andy Dalton stepped in for the injured Young. With Dalton as the QB, the Panthers' passing game actually showed improvement. However, it's worth noting that Dalton had a more favorable matchup than Young did in Weeks 1 and 2 when he faced Atlanta and New Orleans. Now seemingly healthier, Young will have the opportunity to test his skills against a struggling Vikings pass defense. Minnesota has allowed an average of 27.3 points and 261.7 passing yards per game in the first three weeks. With that, we expect Young to have a breakout game. We have him going for over 240 yards with two touchdowns.

If Bryce Young plays Sunday I want to see him let it rip 🦾 I don’t even care if he throws an INT or two just let it fly. Take some chances, throw into some tight windows. For that to happen Bryce needs to play more freely AND Frank Reich needs to call better plays.#Panthers pic.twitter.com/ayzzrlLNQ3 — Keep Purring Podcast (Ben) (@KeepPurringBen) September 28, 2023

2. Adam Thielen's Explosive Performance

Another critical element to watch is the performance of wideout Adam Thielen. In the Panthers' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, Thielen had an outstanding game. He caught 11-of-14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. This performance marked his highest single-game receiving yards total since his prime years with the Vikings back in 2017. Thielen has already started building chemistry with Bryce Young, and we think he will continue to play well against his former team.

Facing the Vikings, Thielen remains the primary target in the Panthers' passing game. Over the past two games, he has delivered consistent production, amassing 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets. Additionally, he's up against his former team, the Vikings, who have struggled to contain opposing passing attacks in three games. We have Thielen breaking the 100-yard threshold again in Week 4.

3. Brian Burns' Defensive Impact

On the defensive side, Brian Burns is making an impact for the Panthers. Yes, he saw a relatively limited workload with 48 defensive snaps (68 percent) in the previous game due to an ankle injury from the prior week. Still, Burns managed to record four tackles, including three solo tackles, and one sack in the Panthers' loss to the Seahawks. Impressively, Burns has tallied three sacks in as many games this season. Look for him to continue to contribute defensively in the upcoming matchup against the Vikings in Week 4. We have him sacking Kirk Cousins at least once here.

4. Panthers Continue Winless

Lastly, both the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings are in search of their first victory of the 2023 season. Much hinges on the status of Bryce Young, as his absence due to injury last week had an impact. It'll be interesting to see how Young returns from injury, but we also think it's a safer bet to favor the Vikings here. It will be close between these two winless squads, but Young's relative inexperience will push him to make some costly mistakes here. He'll have good numbers, but he won't get the win.

Looking Ahead

As the Carolina Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, several bold predictions could shape the outcome of the game. Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, and Brian Burns should play a bit better. Despite that, the Panthers will still likely end up on the business end of a Vikings win.