Bryce Young's rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers was put on pause by an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for Week 3. Fortunately, there seems to be a good chance that the top overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft will only have to miss one game.

The Panthers announced that Young will practice on Wednesday after testing out his ankle on Tuesday and responding well. The team worked out another quarterback as the New Orleans Saints signed Jake Luton off of their practice squad but have yet to add another QB to their roster or practice squad, suggesting that Young will be back in action very soon.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that Young could play even if he isn’t fully healthy. He said that he trusts his rookie QB in the way he seeks guidance from veteran backup Andy Dalton and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. Even if he isn’t involved in every conversation, he believes Young is doing everything he can to grow as a player.

Reich said Young doesn’t have to be 100 percent to play. https://t.co/gqCDVUJKQV — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 27, 2023

“I'm trusting the process of who's around him and I'm trusting — more than anything — him that he soaks in everything he can soak in,” Reich said.

In his first two games, both losses, Young has tallied 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes. In Week 3, the Panthers turned to Dalton and lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Young traveled with the team and stayed engaged as Carolina fell to 0-3 on the season. Now, the rookie should have a great shot at getting back in the lineup.

The Panthers have the luxury of playing at home in Week 4 and will face a winless Minnesota Vikings squad.