The Seattle Seahawks picked up a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers at home to move to 2-1 on the season, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave updates on a number of key players looking ahead to Week 4's Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants, including safety Jamal Adams.

“We're going to get a bunch of guys back next week, it's going to be really exciting to see these guys come back to us,” Pete Carroll said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “Jamal will be playing. Tariq [Woolen] has a great chance to come back. Charles [Cross] has a real chance next week, so we'll see how that works out.”

Jamal Adams has not played since Week 1 of the 2022 season due to tearing his quadriceps. It will be interesting to see how he looks when he returns to action. He could be an impactful player if he fits back in with the defense.

Tariq Woolen is a big one for the Seahawks. He was one of the best rookies in the 2022 season. Tariq Woolen could make a big impact in his return.

The same goes for Charles Cross. He is a key pass protector for Geno Smith. Charles Cross was drafted in 2022 as well as part of a strong rookie class for the Seahawks.

The Week 4 game against the Giants will be on the road. New York is 1-2 , with losses coming against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, and a win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks will look to move to 3-1 after likely getting some key players back in the fold.