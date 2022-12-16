By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into Week 15, the Carolina Panthers will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s more resilient defensive units. Ahead of this Panthers-Steelers matchup, we will be giving our Panthers Week 15 predictions.

Following their rough start to the season, many thought that the Panthers season was all but over. Following their decision to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey, it seemed they thought that was the case as well. But instead, this team has fought back, now putting themselves in a position to make a playoff run.

Through the first nine games of the season, the Panthers boasted a 2-7 record. Now in the following weeks, they have looked like a different team. Over their last four games, they have a 3-1 record. Along with this, they are currently second in the NFC South, and one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For this team, every game for the rest of the season should be considered a must-win. If they can take down the Steelers, they could be in a position to move into first place in the division. With how they have played recently, that could be a real possibility.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 15

The Panthers defense records 2+ turnovers

In recent weeks, the Panthers defense has been arguably the strong part of this team. On the defensive front, led by Brian Burns, they have regularly gotten after the quarterback. Through the air, they have also been strong. Over their past three games, they have allowed just 47 points.

In Week 15, the Panthers will likely take on a Steelers offense that has struggled to move the ball. Along with this, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be sidelined, leading to either Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky taking over as the starter.

If Trubisky is who takes the field for the Steelers, the Panthers defense could be in line for a big day. Trubisky has taken the field in six games this season. When on the field, he has struggled to be effective, throwing for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

So far this season, the Panthers defense has limited some of the NFL’s best offenses. They have recorded 28 total sacks while also racking up 10 interceptions. The Steelers offensive line has had trouble protecting the quarterback, and turnovers have held this group back. This could lead to the Panthers causing several turnovers in this matchup.

Sam Darnold has a strong outing

The Panthers have had a legitimate rotation of quarterbacks this season. Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, and Sam Darnold have all played meaningful minutes. But following the release of Mayfield, and Walker currently sidelined with an injury, the ball has been put back in Darnold’s hands. This could lead to a big day from the former first-round pick.

Darnold has appeared in just two games for the Panthers this season. In both of his appearances, the team played well, ultimately leaving with a victory. Through his two appearances, Darnold has thrown for 284 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He will now take on a Steelers defense that has been among the worst in the NFL.

This Steelers secondary has struggled through the air all season, allowing 3,155 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. This could lead to Darnold and the Panthers offense pushing the ball down the field early and often.

Darnold is not only playing for a chance to make a playoff push, but he is also playing for a future with the team. If he can maintain a steady level of production, and earn the Panthers a victory, he could lock himself back in as the team’s starting quarterback, for at least the rest of the season.

D’Onta Foreman reaches the end zone

When healthy, D’Onta Foreman has been among the most physical running backs in the NFL. Following the McCaffrey trade, Foreman was given the starting job, and he has not looked back.

Since taking over as the starter, Foreman has been a force. He has rushed for 637 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries.

On several occasions, Foreman has looked to be a star in this offense. He has surpassed 110 rushing yards in four separate games while having just seven starts on the season.

Based on how the Steelers have looked at times, Foreman could have several opportunities to put the ball into the end zone. He could very well be in line for another big day. In a must-win game for this team, the Panthers offense may need to rely on their young running back,