By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the Steelers get ready to take on the Panthers in Week 15, head coach Mike Tomlin has a decision to make at quarterback. However, Tomlin isn’t quite yet ready to delve into what his actual quarterback plan is.

Rookie Kenny Pickett enters the week doubtful to play due to a concussion. As Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus pointed out, both Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph got reps at practice this week. Pittsburgh has yet to name their starter at quarterback against Carolina.

When Tomlin was asked about who would get the start, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported on the head coach’s quirky response. Tomlin said that he knows what the plan is, but that there was, “No use of landing the plane yet.”

By, “not landing the plane,” Tomlin means that he isn’t ready to reveal who will be behind center vs. the Panthers. He’s hoping it’ll throw off Carolina’s coaching staff and they won’t know who to game plan for. However, while it might be a tactical play, Tomlin doesn’t have too great of options to choose from.

Trubisky has started four games for the Steelers this season, going 1-3. On the year, he has thrown for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Rudolph hasn’t appeared in a game this season and played in just two last year, throwing for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Despite his inaction, Rudolph does have some support inside the Steelers’ franchise.

With the Steelers sitting at 5-8, Mike Tomlin’s quarterback decision likely won’t impact Pittsburgh’s future. They’re hopeful Pickett is the future at QB. However, Trubisky and Rudolph are still two veterans vying for an opportunity. One might just get the chance to lead the Steelers the rest of the way.