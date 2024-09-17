The Carolina Panthers signed Andy Dalton in 2023 to help Bryce Young develop. However, after Young was officially benched, Dalton told reporters that he was surprised head coach Dave Canales had elected to switch quarterbacks. With the change under center, Dalton looks forward to being back on the field as a starter.

“I'm really excited for this opportunity,” Dalton told reporters, via the team website. “When I came here, I wasn't sure if I was going to get another opportunity to start again. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm excited about what's ahead.

“It's a tough situation. I've been on both sides of it, and it's hard for everybody. But for me, I'm looking forward to it.”

Dalton, 36, made the Pro Bowl thrice as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback from 2011 to 2019. He’s since started 30 games for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina—his one previous start for the Panthers coincidentally also came in Week 3 last season. While it might not be what Dalton expected or what the Panthers were hoping for, Carolina is trying to salvage its season. After two embarrassing losses with Young as a quarterback, Carolina needed change. Hopefully, with Dalton running the offense, the Panthers can get back on track.

What's next for the Panthers at quarterback?

While it might be awkward at practice for Carolina, Dalton maintains the right mentality as a veteran leader.

“[F]rom the moment I got here, I was going to do everything I could to help Bryce. And to try to help this team,” Dalton said. “So, I was giving my input on certain things. I was able to see it from my point of view and kind of share that. But moving forward, it’s like I get a different opportunity to affect the game.”

“Hopefully, our friendship and everything that we’ve built from the moment he got here will stay, and I know it will,” Dalton added. “It’s one of those things, I think he even said it in his press conference after the game, in hard times, your true colors show. For him, I feel like he’s going to come out and be the same person. But I feel for the whole situation. It’s not fun for anybody. Just got to keep moving forward.”

The Panthers will take their time to allow Young to grow. But as Carolina heads into Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dalton said he’s “fired up” to be a starting quarterback again.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Dalton said. “But when he told me, it’s one of those deals like, well, this is one of those things I’ve been praying for, another opportunity. And I’ve got it now.”