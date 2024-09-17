Well, that didn't last long. The Carolina Panthers are benching their quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But, why? The full context of the Panthers' decision was provided by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“After [head coach] Dave Canales watched the film, same as anyone watching the game, the offense was not working. Bryce Young was simply not playing well enough. … So much of what Dave Canales needs to do is not just what gives my team the best chance to win, but also what are all the other guys in the locker room who are doing their jobs and trying to play through this too. What do they think?

“So Canales watched the film, came to the realization that Bryce Young needed to be sat down and that Andy Dalton, the 36-year old veteran, with plenty of starts under his belt gave the team a better chance to win. He approached Brandt Tilis (EVP of football operations) and Dan Morgan (president of football operations & general manager), two top executives in the Panthers' organization and informed them of his decision. They supposed that. They then informed owner Dave Tepper of the decision and moved forward.”

Carolina only had seven first downs against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. The offense has been completely stagnant and unfortunately for Young, the Panthers, starting at the top with ownership believe they should be winning right now. That's why Young has been benched instead being given more time to develop and learn.

The public betrayal of Bryce Young by Panthers HC Dave Canales

After weeks of publicly supporting his quarterback, Canales went against his word and may have permanently soured his relationship with Bryce Young, according to David Newton of ESPN.

“A league source told me Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young didn't see the decision by {head} coach Dave Canales to bench him coming,” Newton reported. Sources close to Young were “very shocked” by the change, one that they feel “came out of nowhere,” a source told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Just days ago, Canales told the media that “Bryce is our quarterback.”

Of course, Tepper had a hand in the decision, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although Canales denied that fact per Joe Person of The Athletic.

“I want to keep that private,” Canales replied. “What I would like to say, though, is [that] this is something I noticed when I watched the film. I looked at it. Had a thought. Starting working on talking to the guys that we make decisions with. Certainly, a lot of parties involved there, and ultimately, this comes on me, and my number one responsibility is to help the Panthers win. And, so this move, I believe, puts us in the best chance to do that this week.”

Dalton will start in Week 3 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 22, at 4:05 p.m. EST.