The Carolina Panthers are the talk of the NFL world on Monday for the wrong reasons. Head coach Dave Canales benched quarterback Bryce Young after a listless 0-2 start, just one day after insisting he'd stick with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Fans couldn't resist making fun of the situation, including @IcyVert on X, formerly known as “Twitter,” who showed Young cosplaying a fast-food worker.

Meanwhile, @J_J_Sanders pointed out that recording artist DaBaby tossed a touchdown in Bank of America Stadium before Young did this season.

However, some fans had more measured takes, such as @SportingLogical.

“Two things can be true

1 – Bryce Young was a talented prospect that (although with obvious flaws) could’ve been a starting NFL QB

2 – The Panthers are the single worst QB situation to go to since maybe ever,” the user said.

There is evidence to support the second claim, via My Sports Update's Ari Meirov.

“Bryce Young has started 18 games. The team is 2-16 in those games, he has 11 TDs and 13 INTs, and he’s gone through two head coaches, with one being fired midseason,” Meirov said. “The Panthers organization has been in as bad a place as it possibly could be. A complete mess.”

Will Young ever redeem himself?

Bryce Young must leave the Panthers to salvage his career

It may be hard for Carolina to come to grips with how badly it failed with the Young experiment. In order to acquire the No. 1 overall draft pick last year to get the Alabama alum, the Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore, two 2023 first-rounders, a 2024 first and a 2025 second. Carolina's 2024 first became the top pick again, which the Bears used to select USC signal-caller Caleb Williams.

Although the Panthers sold the farm for Young, both parties desperately need a change of scenery. Players like Geno Smith, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield exemplify the fact that quarterbacks can excel when they get a fresh start, and their former teams can rebound as well. However, the organization first has to admit that it whiffed on a massive pick, which can be hard to accept.