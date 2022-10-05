Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on early struggles for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have gotten off to a dismal start in the Baker Mayfield era, losing three of their first four games and having among the worst passing attacks in all of football. While the team’s offense continues to be stagnant, Mayfield is determined to turn things around. Speaking on Wednesday, Mayfield got brutally honest on his mentality amid the rough start to the season and hinted that he’s no stranger to trying to turn around a sinking ship, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com

“I’ve been here before,” Mayfield said. “I’m pretty comfortable in this position. I have experience being able to bounce back and being able to handle things the right way and lead. To me, we’ll be just fine.”

Those are certainly confident comments from a quarterback who has a 54.7 percent completion rating through his first four games of the year. In 2022, Baker Mayfield has completed 64-of-117 pass attempts for 747 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’s been sacked 11 times and has six fumbles on the year, too.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule also voiced his confidence in Mayfield’s ability to turn things around in Carolina.