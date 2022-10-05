Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter.

“I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) game,” Bosa said. “I just called him out after. Maybe I’l just call him out after, when it goes the way we want it to.”

Neither the 49ers or Panthers are off to inspiring 2022 starts. San Francisco is 2-2 while Carolina is just 1-3. However, Mayfield has faltered through the first 4 games. Meanwhile, Nick Bosa is performing admirably despite referees not giving him enough penalty calls.

Nick Bosa has already recorded 6 sacks to go along with 14 total tackles. He is fresh off of a 2021 season that saw him post a career high 15.5 sacks. The 24-year old is undeniably one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is already facing questions about his QB1 job security. He owns a QB rating of 75 and has thrown just 4 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions this season.

Nick Bosa expects the 49ers to take care of business against Mayfield and the Panthers. The Niners will find themselves in a good position to win as long as the offense holds up their end of the bargain. Bosa and the defense likely won’t face much too much trouble containing Carolina’s scoring unit.

This 49ers-Panthers matchup is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST on Sunday in Carolina.