Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers have added a new offensive weapon to the arsenal that will be led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, as they have agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation, per the team’s website. Laviska Shenault, a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played two seasons in Jacksonville, tallying 600-plus receiving yards in each campaign.

However, there’s a sense that Shenault has yet to scratch the surface of what he can become. Perhaps that’s why the Panthers felt the need to pull the trigger on a trade with the Jaguars. That, and the fact that Baker Mayfield will have another young wideout in his receiving corps, is all the reason to make the move.

A position group consisting of DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson and now Shenault is one that has the potential to really excel with Mayfield throwing them passes.

The Panthers named Mayfield the starter a week ago, signaling the end of the preseason battle between he and Sam Darnold, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s preseason finale. Now, Mayfield gets an exciting new pass-catcher.

As for the Jaguars, it was a sign of things to come when Shenault began sliding down the depth chart. In Carolina, he could have a newfound role, perhaps in the mold of Curtis Samuel, who lined up at running back at times during his tenure with the Panthers.

Either way, it’s clear that Carolina is fully invested in Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback.