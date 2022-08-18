Baker Mayfield gets real on QB battle with Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers made one of the bigger moves this offseason when they traded with the Cleveland Browns for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Despite not joining his new team until almost mid-July, Mayfield is making strides at picking up the offense. Thus far, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has not declared who is going to start Week 1 for the Panthers, Mayfield or Sam Darnold.

Darnold obviously knows the playbook and the offense much better. But Mayfield appears to have made up some serious ground during his time with the team. On Wednesday, Mayfield was asked about his progress and Rhule’s lack of a decision on who will start, captured by Panthers writer Darin Gantt.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t been worried about when the decision is going to be made or any of that, timeline-wise,” Mayfield said. “I’ve just tried to put my head down and handle it one day at a time… I’ve said it before: the locker room and the organization is going to go as the QB room goes.”

Baker Mayfield is more than likely going to win the starting job at some point. Otherwise, what was the point of trading for him. But it’s understandable that it will take some time to understand the offense.

“When the play-calls come in, really understanding what coach McAdoo is wanting to get accomplished when he calls certain plays, and getting that relationship and that rapport together… Obviously, there are always little things you’re trying to improve. It’s never complacent, I haven’t figured it out.”

It’s possible the Panthers are hesitant to announce Mayfield the starter for Week 1. The Panthers host the Browns in an interesting twist of irony.