‘I like that a lot about him’: Robbie Anderson puts Baker Mayfield social media snafu in past

Robbie Anderson seemed like he really didn’t want Baker Mayfield on the Carolina Panthers. Amid Mayfield trade rumors back in April, Anderson responded to a report on Instagram from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggesting that the Panthers were the most likely destination for the former Cleveland Browns signal-caller with a hard-to-misinterpret-message: “Nooooo.”

Anderson later clarified the reaction as more of a “defense” of Sam Darnold, though no one was buying it. However, the Panthers wideout’s feelings on Mayfield seem to be a lot better now. At the start of training camp, he said that those past comments were “water under the bridge.”

Now, Anderson’s latest Mayfield comments put the snafu even further in the rearview mirror. Here’s what the Panthers wideout said, per Pro Football Talk.

“He’s smart,” Anderson said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “He’s picked up the offense, like, rapidly. I like his energy a lot. I like that a lot about him. Like his leadership. And his confidence.”

These comments are a far cry from saying “nooooo” when you hear that a certain player could eventually become your teammate. Robbie Anderson likes how quickly Baker Mayfield has picked up the Panthers offense and he admires his “leadership” and “confidence.”

If the original comments on social media were a defense of Darnold’s, are these new remarks praising Mayfield an indictment of the former? Unlikely.

However, Anderson, who posted a career-low 519 receiving yards last season, would be the first to admit that better quarterback play is obviously in his own best interests as well.

And better quarterback play is what Baker Mayfield is likely to provide this Panthers team with. That’s why Robbie Anderson has changed his tune.