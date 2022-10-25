Brian Burns’ perfect celebration after shutting down Tom Brady, Bucs

The Carolina Panthers are coming off their biggest win possibly in a number of years. On Sunday, they didn’t just beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers humiliated them, 21-3. Despite the 2-5 record, the Panthers defense has actually played pretty well this season. That’s in large part thanks to cornerback Brian Burns.

After the win Sunday, Burns addressed the media, filling them in on his plans to celebrate after the win.

Brian Burns says he’s celebrating with THREE glasses of @Hennessy tonight and 3 movies. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/7DM2rbDDM2 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022

“Now that I got a sack on Tom, and we got the dub, I think I’m gonna have three glasses of Hennessy tonight! And watch two movies… I am gonna watch Rush Hour 2, watch Bad Boys 2 and New Jack City. I’m gonna do three. I ain’t got nothing to lose… Gonna get tipsy,” said Burns.

That type of celebration is well deserved. Burns finished with five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the win. The Panthers completely bottled up the Buccaneers offense, holding them without a touchdown for the entire game. Despite 49 pass attempts, Brady was held to just 5.9 yards per completion. The Panthers eliminated Leonard Fournette and the Bucs running game.

Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman ran roughshod over the Bucs defense to the tune of 181 yards.

The Panthers entered Week 7 as the biggest underdog on the board. The line jumped to +13.5 after Carolina traded Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

Burns is coming off of his first Pro Bowl selection himself in 2021. He tied a career high with nine sacks last season. He is up to five already this year with 10 games remaining.