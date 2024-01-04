Panthers linebacker Brian Burns did not want to dive too deep into David Tepper's drink-tossing incident.

The Carolina Panthers aren't just getting panned for their poor performance on the field, but also for the franchise owner's actions off of it. During the Panthers' embarrassing 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Eve, David Tepper lost all composure and threw a drink down the stands towards the Jaguars fans that were situated below his suite.

As a result of this deplorable act, the NFL fined him a hefty $300,000. This hefty amount is meant to be a punitive measure from the NFL as they hold owners to a high standard, being the biggest representative of the franchise. Now, this distraction from Tepper is the last thing the Panthers need, especially as they try to end their season on a winning note in preparation for a much better 2024 season.

The good news is that, according to Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, the team wasn't exactly thinking too much about the David Tepper incident, as they have more pressing issues at hand to deal with.

“I don't really think that's our main focus, you know. It was in the middle of the game when it happened. We didn't get the outcome that we wanted so when you see the video [of the incident], we won't be able to focus on that,” Burns told reporters, via David Newton, Panthers reporter for ESPN.

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns seemed guarded in his comments about owner David Tepper’s drink throwing incident at Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/rSZPIzsgu7 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 4, 2024

There's no reason for Brian Burns and the Panthers to get caught up in an incident that has nothing to do with them and their primary focus, which is to win ballgames. Of course, it's not a good look for the Panthers as an organization for David Tepper to act the way he did. But that act from the Panthers owner is independent from anything Burns and the rest of the team's footballers have any control over.

Plus, it's not like Burns was going to put the owner of the team he plays for on blast in a public setting, especially when it could jeopardize his standing among the top brass of the franchise. After all, the NFL has already dealt with the issue, and the Panthers owner, to his credit, has already taken accountability for his mistake.