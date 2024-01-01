That's not a good look at the Panthers owner.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was captured on video seemingly tossing his drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans on Sunday, apparently out of frustration over his team's performance on the field. The said video has since gone viral on social media and has even already caught the attention of the NFL (h/t Mark Maske of The Washington Post).

The NFL on the David Tepper video: “We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time.”

While it remains unknown whether the NFL will take any action about the incident, it is not a good look at Tepper and the Panthers organization. Carolina is already having a brutal season, as they only have two wins after 17 weeks of the 2023 NFL campaign. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention several weeks ago, taking away much of the excitement that often entails late-season assignments.

The Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jaguars was a new low for Carolina, as it was just the first time since 2002 that the franchise has been held scoreless in a contest — a streak that spanned 342 games.

Against the Jaguars, rookie quarterback Bryce Young went just 19/32 for 112 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. The Panthers selected Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but at this point of the season, it's abundantly clear that he'll need more than just one year in the pros to figure things out on the field.

The Panthers will look to end a tumultuous season with a positive note in Week 18 when they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.