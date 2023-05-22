Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Brooks Koepka is fresh off his third PGA Championship title after leading the field at the Oak Hill Country Club in New York on Sunday — and the 33-year-old Florida native said he plans to celebrate by going to see his hometown Panthers on Monday night.

“I would say [Monday] with the Panthers game, it will probably be a large tailgate,” Koepka told reporters, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston. “A large, long afternoon.”

Well-deserved for the LIV Golfer, who has won five majors in a six year span after turning pro in 2012.

Koepka previously said he was a Panthers fan, but there was some drama between he and the team earlier this year, when he called Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad a f**king traffic cone during a game against the New York Rangers.

The pro golfer openly taunted the pro hockey player on Mar. 25 from a luxury suite after the team got scored on, a play that was admittedly due to a poor defensive play by the Panthers defenseman.

Koepka later reached out to apologize to Ekblad for the outburst, saying he had too much to drink that night and that he regretted his actions.

“He texted me and apologized and I am cool with it,” Ekblad said afterwards. “That is part of being intense and maybe he had some money on the game. At the end of the day, it’s just sports and we all get intense sometimes. It is what it is.”

He also said he had placed a friendly wager on Koepka to win the Masters. Although that didn’t happen, with the Florida native finishing tied for second, he won the next one.

It looks like the beef is squashed between Aaron Ekblad and Brooks Koepka, and the Panthers are now just two wins away from advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996 after winning both games at PNC Arena in Carolina.

It probably goes without saying that Koepka will be drinking again on Monday, but being a more loyal fan at FLA Live Arena for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Panthers and Hurricanes.