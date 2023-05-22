After falling short during the final round of the Masters, Brooks Koepka came through in grand fashion in the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York and won that major title Sunday for the third time in his career.

The KING👑of the PGA Championship Brooks Koepka wins his third PGA title ('18, '19) and fifth major overall. pic.twitter.com/14HEM6DNdW — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) May 21, 2023

Koepka fired a final round score of 3-under-par 67 and earned a 2-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler with his 4-round total of 9 under 271. In addition to his three triumphs in the PGA Championship, Koepka has won 5 major titles in his career. Only 20 golfers have reached that level, and the only 2 other golfers to accomplish that feat in the last 30 years are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Woods and Jack Nicklaus are the only golfers to win the PGA Championship 3 times in the stroke era. “I look back on where we were two years ago, everything that’s gone on, I’m just so happy right now that I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Koepka said.

Twitter reacted quickly and decisively to Koepka’s triumph, and the golfer was thrilled that he was able to achieve the triumph and that he was fully healthy from the dislocated right knee that had impacted him for the last 3 years.

Brooks Koepka is the first LIV Tour golfer to win a Major. PGA fans are in shambles pic.twitter.com/smf64FbxjG — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 21, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

BROOKS KOEPKA WINS THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (+2200) 🚨 Let's see those green slips 🗣️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zk8KU6Wogb — br_betting (@br_betting) May 21, 2023

Brooks Koepka is an all-time great. What a unique career. Wasn't good enough to go to Florida. Cut his teeth on the Challenge Tour. Broke through late. Wins 4 majors in 3 years. Loses game, confidence. Injuries. Beefs. LIV. Blows the Masters. Now, BACK. As many majors as Seve. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 21, 2023

Brooks Koepka, last 22 major starts: • 5 wins

• 4 runners-up

• 14 top-10s Another stat to show his major dominance: • PGA Tour (non-major) wins: 4

• LIV Golf wins: 2

• DP World Tour wins: 1

• Japan Tour wins: 2

• Challenge Tour wins: 4

• Major wins: 5 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) May 21, 2023

The LIV golfer admitted that his knee issue was one of the reasons he had moved onto that controversial tour. However, there was no evidence that the knee was any issue during the PGA Championship. After starting the tournament slowly with a 2-over round of 7 in the first round, Brooks Koepka’s play became razor sharp. He followed with rounds of 66 on Friday and Saturday before his 67 Sunday.

Koepka earned $3.15 million for his championship performance.