A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Brooks Koepka is going to relish his win at the 2023 PGA Championship for a long time. After all, the LIV Golf star is now a five-time majors winner, something only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson had done over the last 30 years before Koepka joined them in that extremely exclusive club.

Perhaps more than just the Wanamaker Trophy that he took home, the win at Oakhill Country Club means so much for Brooks Koepka because it stands as an official sign of his return to the top of the golfing world.

After winning the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka declared that he’s back.

“I just think, I guess, [it] validates it for myself,” Brooks Koepka said of his victory (h/t Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports). “I guess maybe if anybody doubted it from Augusta or whatever, any doubts anybody on TV might have or whatever, I’m back. I’m here.”

The 33-year-old Koepka won the PGA Championship by carding a 9-under 271, two shots better than runner-ups Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

It had been a while since Brooks Koepka won a major prior to his win on Sunday. After winning the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka had to endure injuries and challenging recovery processes from those issues. He even thought about returning from the game.

Koepka, who also nearly won the 2023 Masters Tournament in which he finished with a T-2, must be glad he did not go in that direction, as he’s now back on top of the golfing world with his third PGA Championship win to add to his collection.